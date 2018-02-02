Mattie's Call issued for man suffering from traumatic brain injury

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a man suffering from a severe brain injury who hasn't been seen since leaving his mother's home in College Park on Monday.

A Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Anthony Burton, 57, was last seen leaving the home on the 1300 block of Shoreman Drive in College Park. He told his mother that he was going to pick something up but hasn't been seen since.

Burton is not a Georgia resident and it is believed that he may not be familiar with the area. He has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and also has diabetes.

He's described as a black male standing about 5'7" tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Burton's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Sheriff's office at 770-477-3641.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.