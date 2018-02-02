Pedestrian struck and killed during hit-and-run crash

Decatur Police are looking for the person responsible for fatally striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and then fleeing the scene.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.More >
It's no doubt one of the largest tire dumps in metro Atlanta, which has a local community outraged.More >
A DeKalb County woman charged in the death of her 1 year-old daughter was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years probation on Wednesday.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.More >
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >
