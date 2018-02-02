Pedestrian struck and killed during hit-and-run crash

Decatur Police are looking for the person responsible for fatally striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 300 block of East College Avenue in Decatur.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur Police at 404-373-6551.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.