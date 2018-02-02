Man escorted out of club fatally shot by security guard

DeKalb Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a nightclub early Friday morning.

Authorities tell CBS46, the 27-year-old Tyhrone Dillon made threats inside the club before being escorted out by security. When Dillon returned to the doorway of the establishment with a gun, the security guard fired his weapon and shot the man.

The shooting has been ruled justified.

The name of the deceased will not be released pending notification of kin.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.