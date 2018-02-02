Police search for man responsible for several pharmacy robberies

Authorities have released the photo of a man they say has robbed several pharmacies in unincorporated portions of Gwinnett County and Lilburn.More >
Authorities have released the photo of a man they say has robbed several pharmacies in unincorporated portions of Gwinnett County and Lilburn.More >
Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.More >
Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.More >
Police say the teen's body was found in the 2900 block of Delmar Lane with a shot to the back, Thursday.More >
Police say the teen's body was found in the 2900 block of Delmar Lane with a shot to the back, Thursday.More >
Fayette County Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a woman at the Fayette County Public Library.More >
Fayette County Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a woman at the Fayette County Public Library.More >
According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man.More >
According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man.More >
Authorities have released the photo of a man they say has robbed several pharmacies in unincorporated portions of Gwinnett County and Lilburn.More >
Authorities have released the photo of a man they say has robbed several pharmacies in unincorporated portions of Gwinnett County and Lilburn.More >
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man.More >
According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man.More >
Police are sorting out details surrounding a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel early Wednesday morning.More >
Police are sorting out details surrounding a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel early Wednesday morning.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.More >
One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
According to the Coweta County Coroner, a 15-year-old Coweta County girl has died of the flu.More >
According to the Coweta County Coroner, a 15-year-old Coweta County girl has died of the flu.More >