Police search for man responsible for several pharmacy robberies

Authorities have released the photo of a man they say has robbed several pharmacies in unincorporated portions of Gwinnett County and Lilburn.

Police say the suspect robbed the following list of pharmacies:

Monday, January 8: A suspect wearing a camouflage hoodie and purple gloves robbed the Rite Aid at 3295 Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville.

Tuesday, January 16: The same suspect is seen on surveillance robbing the CVS at 4358 Burns Road in unincorporated Lilburn. The suspect is wearing the same clothing.

Sunday, January 21: The same suspect wearing the same clothing robs the CVS at 2720 Loganville Highway in unincorporated Loganville.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'8 to 6'0, 170-200 lbs., wearing blue jeans and a camouflage jacket, purple gloves, and a black and white bandana. He is seen driving a white minivan.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

