Traffic stop leads to drug charges for local rapper

Greene County authorities have arrested and charged two men after conducting a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Greene County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a white in color Chevrolet Tahoe along I-20 in Greene County after he checked the vehicle's speed at 92 in a 70 mph zone.

After the vehicle stopped, the deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. In addition, a firearm was observed in plain view in the passenger floorboard of the vehicle.

Following a search of the vehicle, another firearm was located under the passenger seat. The gun observed in the floorboard of the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen.

The driver, identified as Dontavious McCrary, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The passenger, identified as Marquavis Goolsby aka "Dae Dae", was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and crossing the guardlines with contraband.

