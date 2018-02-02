CDC: Flu activity on the rise across U.S.

Flu activity is growing, and the U.S. is experiencing more flu-related hospitalizations this season than ever before.

The acting head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a much-anticipated update in a teleconference on Friday. She said this flu season is a somber reminder of why the flu continues to be one of the world’s greatest challenges.

In the past week, the CDC has seen more flu cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths. According to the CDC, overall hospitalizations are now the highest they’ve seen; even higher than the 2014-2015 season.

The latest tracking data indicates flu activity is nowhere near its peak, and it’s still on the rise in 48 states.

Here’s what’s alarming to many parents: the total number of child deaths related to the flu this season has now reached 53. Several were reported this past week across the country.

"An additional 16 pediatric deaths were reported,” said the CDC’s Directory of the Influenza Unit Dr. Dan Jernigan. “The last time that we had this many per week was in 2014-2015. For this season, only about 20 percent of these pediatric deaths had been vaccinated. And half of these children were otherwise healthy. These deaths are associated with Influenza-A, H3N2, H1N1 viruses as well as Influenza-B viruses, so all of the different types of influenza viruses are causing these deaths."

And that’s why the CDC really wants you to consider getting the flu shot if you haven’t already done so. It’s not too late.

