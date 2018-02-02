Ice possible in northeast Georgia Sunday morning

Freezing rain, or ice, will be possible in northeast Georgia Sunday morning.

What to expect

Rain will be moving into Georgia early Sunday morning. At the same time, freezing temperatures are expected in northeast Georgia. The combination of rain and freezing temperatures at the surface is what will produce freezing rain, or ice, in northeast Georgia.

Atlanta

At this point, just a cold rain is expected in Atlanta, with the potential of freezing rain, or ice, northeast of the city.

Gwinnett County

While the greatest potential of freezing rain, or ice, is expected in northeast Georgia, it's possible ice could develop as far south as Gwinnett County.

When will it end?

Whether you see a cold rain, or freezing rain, all precipitation is expected to end in north Georgia after 3 p.m. Sunday.

