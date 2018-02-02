APD investigating officer-involved shooting on E. Cleveland Aven - CBS46 News

APD investigating officer-involved shooting on E. Cleveland Avenue

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Atlanta Police Dept. is investigating an apparent officer-involved shooting on E. Cleveland Avenue. 

Not much information is known at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. 

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46