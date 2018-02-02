Teens hit by cement truck while crossing street in DeKalb County

Police say two 14-year-old girls were hit by a cement truck while they were trying to cross the street in Tucker Friday.

The incident occurred on Lawrenceville Highway and Lynburn Drive.

The teens were walking across the crosswalk on Lawrenceville Highway when the truck made a right turn and hit the girls. The driver didn't see the teens, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

One of the teens was pinned under the tires and had to be rescued by emergency crews. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The other teen sustained minor injuries, and was also taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

