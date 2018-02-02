1 dead, middle school students ejected from vehicle after accident in Fulton County

Two middle school kids -- a boy and girl -- were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Sandtown Middle School, which is on the 5400 block of Campbellton Road in Fulton County.

Both students were from Sandtown Middle School, according to a spokesperson with the district.

Ren'gia Majors and the male student were taken to the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department.

Majors later died from life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the students remained at the scene, according to authorities.

