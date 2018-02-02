2 kids hit by vehicle near Atlanta middle school

Two middle school kids -- a boy and girl -- were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Sandtown Middle School, which is in the 5400 block of Campbellton Road in Fulton County.

Both students were from Sandtown Middle School, according to a spokesperson with the district.

The unidentified students were taken to the hospital, and at least one had life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department.

The driver who hit the students remained at the scene, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.