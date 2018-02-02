Girl killed, boy injured in crash near Fulton County middle school

Now that the big game in Minneapolis is over, Atlanta is on the clock as the host of Super Bowl LIII, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.More >
Now that the big game in Minneapolis is over, Atlanta is on the clock as the host of Super Bowl LIII, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.More >
Police are investigating a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl and injured her brother.More >
Police are investigating a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl and injured her brother.More >
Two black males wearing black hoodies, one with a mask on, exited the vehicle while a third male remained in the car.More >
Two black males wearing black hoodies, one with a mask on, exited the vehicle while a third male remained in the car.More >
The fast-moving flu epidemic has prompted a local archbishop to tell sick members of his congregation to stay home instead of coming to worship.More >
The fast-moving flu epidemic has prompted a local archbishop to tell sick members of his congregation to stay home instead of coming to worship.More >
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.More >
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
A high school student has been searching for years, trying to find a kidney match for her sick grandfather. This past weekend, she got news she had long been waiting for -- a perfect match has finally been found.More >
A high school student has been searching for years, trying to find a kidney match for her sick grandfather. This past weekend, she got news she had long been waiting for -- a perfect match has finally been found.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >