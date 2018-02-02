Girl killed, boy injured in crash near Fulton County middle school

Police are investigating a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl and injured her brother.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near Sandtown Middle School on Campbellton Road in the city of South Fulton.

Ren'gia Majors, 11, and her brother -- both Sandtown students -- were taken to the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department.

Ren'gia later died from her injuries.

Her father, Evan Majors, spoke with CBS46 News Saturday. He sobbed as he recalled learning the tragic news from staff members at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“They told me around 8 something that my baby was gone. She was 11. And she was gone," he said.

Majors, a pastor, said his daughter had accepted Christ as her savior at a young age. He shared with us the words of comfort he received from his daughter's teachers.

“They said to me, 'We can tell. We can tell because whatever you did or whatever way she was raised, it showed up in school," Majors said.

The driver who hit the vehicle that had the students on board remained at the scene, according to authorities.

Grief counselors were at the school on Monday to help students work through their grief.

