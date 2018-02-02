Teen to give kidney to sick grandfather after searching years for a match

There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.More >
One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >