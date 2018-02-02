Woman found dead inside Gwinnett County home

Police say a woman was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home late Friday.

The unidentified woman was found inside a home in the 5500 block of Estates Court in Norcross.

A man called to report finding the woman dead, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

No additional information was provided on the incident. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

