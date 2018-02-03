Gunmen wanted for attempted robbery at Waffle House - CBS46 News

Gunmen wanted for attempted robbery at Waffle House

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Deputies in Actworth are searching for two gunmen who attempted to rob a Waffle House early Saturday morning.

At 4 a.m. two black males entered the restaurant on the 1100 block of Highway 92.

Both were armed as they demanded cash from the register.

A patron drew his weapon and fired a round at the suspects causing them to flee.

The suspects were seen wearing black hoodies, one with a pictured of a basketball player jumping and the other with “Been Broke Before” written on the front.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at (770) 928-0239 or 911.

