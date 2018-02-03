Police investigating overnight carjacking in southwest Atlanta - CBS46 News

Police investigating overnight carjacking in southwest Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A man was transported to local hospital after being shot during a carjacking.

Police say they victim’s car was rear ended by a black sedan in the area of Murphy Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard just before midnight.

All parties exited their vehicles when a suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspects then left the scene in the sedan and the victim’s black 2015 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Metro Atlanta CrimeMore>>

  • Police investigating overnight carjacking in southwest Atlanta

    Police investigating overnight carjacking in southwest Atlanta

    Saturday, February 3 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-02-03 18:21:13 GMT
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online
    A man was transported to local hospital after being shot during a carjacking. Police say they victim’s car was rear ended by a black sedan in the area of Murphy Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard just before midnight. All parties exited their vehicles when a suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspects then left the scene in the sedan and the victim’s black 2015 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospit...More >
    A man was transported to local hospital after being shot during a carjacking. Police say they victim’s car was rear ended by a black sedan in the area of Murphy Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard just before midnight. All parties exited their vehicles when a suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspects then left the scene in the sedan and the victim’s black 2015 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospit...More >

  • Gunmen wanted for attempted robbery at Waffle House

    Gunmen wanted for attempted robbery at Waffle House

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-02-03 17:52:59 GMT
    Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
    Deputies in Actworth are searching for two gunmen who attempted to rob a Waffle House early Saturday morning. At 4 a.m. two black males entered the restaurant on the 1100 block of Highway 92. Both were armed as they demanded cash from the register. A patron drew his weapon and fired a round at the suspects causing them to flee. The suspects were seen wearing black hoodies, one with a pictured of a basketball player jumping and the other with “Been Broke Before” written...More >
    Deputies in Actworth are searching for two gunmen who attempted to rob a Waffle House early Saturday morning. At 4 a.m. two black males entered the restaurant on the 1100 block of Highway 92. Both were armed as they demanded cash from the register. A patron drew his weapon and fired a round at the suspects causing them to flee. The suspects were seen wearing black hoodies, one with a pictured of a basketball player jumping and the other with “Been Broke Before” written...More >

  • Man shot, killed in DeKalb County

    Man shot, killed in DeKalb County

    Saturday, February 3 2018 7:44 AM EST2018-02-03 12:44:18 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.

    More >

    Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.

    More >
    •   