Police investigating overnight carjacking in southwest Atlanta

A man was transported to local hospital after being shot during a carjacking.

Police say they victim’s car was rear ended by a black sedan in the area of Murphy Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard just before midnight.

All parties exited their vehicles when a suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspects then left the scene in the sedan and the victim’s black 2015 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.