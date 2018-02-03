Women learn self-defense after recent attacks

More than a dozen women learned self-defense this morning after the gym's instructors saw a woman on the news attacked for her purse. The assault happened in a parking deck off of Peachtree Road in Buckhead.More >
A California piano teacher who moved to Marietta said her mover did $50,000 worth of damage.More >
Police are investigating an incident that involved a suspect fleeing officers that almost caused multiple vehicle accidents.More >
One person is dead following a crash in Cobb County that sent an SUV down into an embankment.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.More >
Two middle school kids -- a boy and girl -- were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
