Women learn self-defense after recent attacks

A martial arts gym in Marietta is teaching women to fight back against assault.

More than a dozen women learned self-defense this morning after the gym's instructors saw a woman on the news attacked for her purse.

The assault happened in a parking deck off of Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Atlanta Police say a man, about five-feet-seven-inches with facial hair, tried to grab her purse while she was by her car.

When he wasn't able to get it police say he punched her at least five times in the head.

She fought back, kicking him in the groin before he ran off. Police are still looking for the suspect.

The instructors at Atlanta Extreme Warrior taught the self defense class for free.

They believe it's important women know how to defend themselves.

"You see on the news a lot of things happening," said self-defense instructor Michael Anderson. "Sex scandals, the gymnasts that were assaulted, big producers that have been pulled out of the closet for attacks. So a lot of women need to talk about it and protect themselves."

The gym will teach free self-defense classes once a month .

For more information, call Atlanta Extreme Warrior at (404) 502-3777.

