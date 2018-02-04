2 dead, nearly 100 injured in Amtrak train crash

A train crash in South Carolina left two people dead and nearly 100 others injured Sunday morning.

Officials say an Amtrak train collided with a CSX freight train at 2:45 a.m.

The train, traveling from New York to Miami, was carrying 139 passengers and eight crew members.

Injuries range from scratches to broken bones. Uninjured passengers are being transported in patrol cars to nearby shelters, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman.

Amtrak has set up a passenger information line at 800-523-9101.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.