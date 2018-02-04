Man fighting for his life after hit and run - CBS46 News

Man fighting for his life after hit and run

Posted:
By Kai Beech, CBS46 News Reporter
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Orange spray paint on the sidewalk in one south Atlanta neighborhood marks the scene of a nasty hit and run accident.

“He’s broken from his head to his toe,” said Diane Bauman.

Her brother Wayne Bauman was blindsided by an SUV and she says left for dead.

“It’s very disheartening. It’s very sad. He’s a great guy. And we’re just hoping that he pulls through.”

Right now Wayne is in critical condition at Atlanta Medical Center.

The accident happened Monday near the corner of MLK Drive and Wellington Street.

That’s where witnesses say the driver of a silver Honda Pilot drove onto the sidewalk hitting the 60-year-old.

“If you drive this car, we know you might be afraid, we hope you have a heart and do the right thing and turn yourself in,” pleaded Diane.

If that doesn’t happen Crime Stoppers is asking for your help and offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

