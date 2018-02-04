New bill proposes earlier Sunday alcohol sales

West Egg located in West Midtown is one of the most popular brunch spots in town attracting a large crowd every Sunday.

"It's usually more packed than this, said guest Brooke Harris.

Harris believes a new bill, dubbed the Brunch Bill, could only help business.

The bill would expand Sunday alcohol sales by allowing restaurants and retail stores to start selling at 11 a.m. Right now sales start at 12:30 p.m.

"Sunday brunch is huge in Atlanta and what's brunch without mimosas?" she said. "Just to be able to have a mimosa with your friends at 11 would be great."

Last week, the bill passed committee.

CBS46 caught up with its sponsor, Senator Renee Unterman.

"The retailer association, the tourism, the economic development -- they're all very much in favor of it," Unterman said. "The push back has been from the religious community."

The Georgia Baptist Mission Board, which represents 3,600 churches and 1.3 million Baptists, believes moving alcohol sales up could put the public at risk.

"I don't know that people are getting drunk to that perspective between 11 and 12:30 in the morning so it it helps restaurants actually sell more and bring more people in, I don't think it's a bad idea," said Brad Mencher.

The bill must pass both the House and Senate before Georgia voters are able to vote on it.

