New bill proposes earlier Sunday alcohol sales

There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
While this might just be the craziest way to win a car, all you need is a phone and a finger (OK, and a lot, a lot, a lot of free time).More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Two middle school kids -- a boy and girl -- were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >
