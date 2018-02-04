People are outraged by child porn video shared on Facebook - CBS46 News

People are outraged by child porn video shared on Facebook

Posted: Updated:
By Jasmina Alston, Reporter
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

A disturbing video of a child being sexually assaulted is popping up in some Facebook Messengers nationwide, and now local police are warning people not to share the video.

Police say several people in Marietta came to report the video.

They say some recipients may think sharing the video could help find the person responsible for it.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

ACCPD has been made aware of a video making its way around social media involving child pornography. This is a case our of Alabama, and law-enforcement there is actively investigating the video. We ask if you see this video do not share it, even though you may have the best intention, sharing this video is distribution of child pornography.

Police say sharing the video is considered distribution of child porn and you could face criminal charges.

