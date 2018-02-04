Hiram police receive $3,1000 safety grant

Police in Hiram will soon have new bullet proof vests as they take to the streets to protect and serve their community.

The Georgia Municipal Association awarded the city with a $3,100 grant for the purchase of new safety vests.

"This program allows each city to stretch their budget dollars and provide a safer work environment for their employees," said GMA Marketing Field Manager Eileen Thomas.

The program began 18 years ago and has awarded nearly $1.5 million in grants to more than 130 cities.

Funds are used to purchase items such as training videos, confined space entry equipment, reflective safety vests, fire department turnout gear, and police department in-vehicle video systems.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.