Man pulled from fire in Atlanta, pronounced dead at scene

A man was pulled from a building fire in Atlanta early Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Atlanta police officer noticed smoke coming from the two-story building in the 20 block of Broad Street around 1 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department.

The officer called fire officials, who arrived and prevented the fire from spreading from the second floor.

Officials say the man was found unconscious on the second floor, and despite performing CPR, attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

The man hasn't been identified, but officials did say he was in his 30's.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.