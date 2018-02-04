Man arrested after punching, biting deputy

A man was arrested in Walton County Saturday night after punching and biting a deputy.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the deputy saw the man on a bike on Bay Creek Road near a middle and elementary school. The sheriff's office says the deputy was suspicious because the man was wearing all black and carrying a book bag near the schools at night.

When the deputy made contact with the man, later identified as Ronnie Head, police say he fled on his bike, then on foot.

Once he was caught, police say Head punched the deputy in the face and bit him on the hand.

Head was charged with two counts of felony obstruction; loitering and prowling; and possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff's department says "the book bag held all the tools that one would expect to need to enter a locked building."

