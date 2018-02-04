Police search for suspect accused of shooting at vehicle

Police say they're searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Officers initially responded to the 500 block of Amsterdam Avenue around 3:15 a.m. after being told shots were fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found several shell casings, but no victims.

Police say they were then flagged down by a man in the 1800 block of Piedmont Avenue, which is about a mile and a half away from the original scene. It was here that they were told by the man that as he was trying to back out of a parking space at the original location, he was being blocked by another vehicle. After a friend of the man asked the other driver to move, the man says the occupant of the other vehicle pointed a handgun at him and opened fire, which is when he drove away to the second location.

Police say the man's vehicle had damage to it from gunfire.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation continues, according to authorities.

