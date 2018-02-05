Victim struck, businesses also damaged in overnight shooting

One person is recovering after being shot in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Auburn Avenue.

Two businesses in the area also sustained damage. The windows of the Sweet Auburn Grocery and Barber's Institute were shot out as well.

The victim in the shooting was later found by police near the intersection of John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont avenues. No word on the victim's condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

