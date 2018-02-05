Victim struck, businesses also damaged in overnight shooting

One person is recovering after being shot on Auburn Avenue in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
One person is recovering after being shot on Auburn Avenue in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
Police say they're searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle in Atlanta early Sunday morning.More >
Police say they're searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle in Atlanta early Sunday morning.More >
A man was arrested in Walton County Saturday night after punching and biting a deputy.More >
A man was arrested in Walton County Saturday night after punching and biting a deputy.More >
Police say sharing the video is considered distribution of child porn and you could face criminal charges.More >
Police say sharing the video is considered distribution of child porn and you could face criminal charges.More >
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help and offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver..More >
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help and offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver..More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
An 11 year-old girl is dead and a young boy remains in intensive care after both were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >
An 11 year-old girl is dead and a young boy remains in intensive care after both were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >
Sheila E. said Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be turned into a hologram and said she has been assured there will be no hologram of the late superstar at Sunday's Super Bowl.More >
Sheila E. said Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be turned into a hologram and said she has been assured there will be no hologram of the late superstar at Sunday's Super Bowl.More >