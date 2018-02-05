Atlanta officially on the clock for Super Bowl LIII

Now that the big game in Minneapolis is over, Atlanta is on the clock as the host of Super Bowl LIII, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.

The Atlanta host committee spent all week in Minneapolis learning all they can so it will be smoothing sailing when the game rolls into town next year.

They've watched safety procedures, worked with traffic and transportation on how it will be coordinated once it comes to Atlanta and they've even had committee members embedded with the volunteer crew. There were nearly 10,000 volunteers for the game in Minneapolis.

The Atlanta Super Bowl host committee chief operating officer, Brett Daniels, tells CBS46 News that the knowledge they've gained has been priceless.

"To learn about the logistics, to learn about the planning and to see them come to life," said Daniels. "It's one thing to read about them on a piece of paper and sit in a meeting. But here they actually get to see things take place across the entire week. It's been great."

When Atlanta hosted the College Football Championship, CBS46 saw fans waiting for long periods of time in bad weather to get into the stadium, and once the game was over, the wait for MARTA trains wasn't any better.

But Daniels says he's already confident that next year's Super Bowl will be different.

"I don't think some of the issues we saw with some of the gates and the president's visit would impact it the same way," said Daniels.

For one thing, he says people will be allowed to stream in starting earlier in the day. So hopefully, less fans will be trying to get in all at once. And as far as issues with MARTA trains?

Daniels attributes transit shortcomings to it being the first gigantic event since the stadium opened, and with another year under their belt, he expects all the wrinkles and miscommunications to be ironed out.

Atlanta has hosted two other Super Bowls, both at the Georgia Dome. The city hosted Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

A hand off between Minneapolis and Atlanta city officials will happen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

By the way, the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their first NFL title since 1960.

