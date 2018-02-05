Two killed, three critically injured in crash involving tractor-trailer

Two people are dead and three others are continuing to recover following a car chase that led to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Saturday.

The crash happened on the exit ramp from I-20 onto Thornton Road in Douglas County.

Police say an officer was chasing the vehicle and the driver then ran a red light and collided with the tractor-trailer. The driver and front seat passenger were both killed in the crash. Three other passengers in the back seat were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where they were last listed in critical condition.

No word on the condition of the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

It is unclear why police were chasing the vehicle.

