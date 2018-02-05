After death of nephew, woman helps impaired drivers get home safe

11 years after her nephew was killed in a drunk driving crash, a metro Atlanta woman is hoping to make the ride home safe for drivers who've had too much to drink.

Marianne Robertson started her business called "My DD" after her nephew Matthew was killed in an alcohol-related crash in 2007.

When someone has had too much to drink, they call Robertson. She and a coworker arrive to make sure that person gets home safely by driving their vehicle to their home. The average price is around $20.

Robertson says it's not only a job, it's a way to honor her nephew. She also keeps a picture of him inside her vehicle during runs.

"If I can help prevent anybody from having to go through something that tragic then that's what I need to do," said Robertson.

State statistics show that on average, there are 200,000 DUI arrests in Georgia each year. The average cost of a DUI is about $10,000.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.