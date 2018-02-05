Gladdies coach rescues drowning man from river

An assistant coach with the Atlanta Gladiators is being called a hero after saving the life of a man who was struggling to stay afloat in a Florida river.

Brady Leisenring, an assistant coach with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, was having a post-game meal with the team along the Saint John's River in Jacksonville when they heard a man yelling a few hundred yards away. The man was struggling to swim and was beginning to go under.

Leisenring sprung into action, kicking off his shoes and jacket and diving in to help. Leisenring has previous training as a life guard, which helped him with the rescue.

Medical personnel say the man was either intoxicated or suffering with a mental condition.

Medics took the man to the hospital where he continues to recover.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.