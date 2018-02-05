Polk County Police searching for missing man

Police in Polk County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen since leaving his home early Saturday morning.

Nathan Emory Barfield was last seen around 7:30 a.m..

He was possibly wearing a burgundy fleece pullover with boots. He is driving a dark blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Georgia license tag BDH 6360.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.