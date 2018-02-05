North Georgia clinics offering free flu shots - CBS46 News

North Georgia clinics offering free flu shots

As the flu bug continues to wreak havoc across the state, claiming at least 51 lives so far, several clinics across north Georgia are offering flu shots at no cost.

Residents of the following counties can visit their local public health department for the free shot. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Here are the public health departments you can visit for a free shot:

  • Cherokee County Health Department: 1219 Univeter Road, Canton, GA 30115, (770) 345-7371 and 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188, (770) 928-0133
  • Fannin County Health Department: 95 Ouida Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, (706) 632-3023
  • Gilmer County Health Department: 28 Southside Church Street, Ellijay, GA 30540, (706) 635-4363
  • Murray County Health Department: 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, (706) 695-4585
  • Pickens County Health Department:  60 Health Way, Jasper, GA 30143, (706) 253-2821
  • Whitfield County Health Department: 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720, (706) 226-2621

Learn more information about the flu from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

