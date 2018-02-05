Officer fatally shoots armed driver of vehicle involved in high speed crash

There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.
Two people are dead and three others are continuing to recover following a car chase that led to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Saturday.