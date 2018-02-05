Officer fatally shoots armed driver of vehicle involved in high speed crash

A man is dead after he was fatally shot by a police officer following a high speed chase in northeast Georgia last week.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning along Warwoman Road in the Rabun County community of Clayton.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the driver of the vehicle was traveling nearly 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when a chase between the driver and officer ensued.

The driver turned down a smaller secondary road and eventually crashed the vehicle. After repeated commands by the officer to stay in the vehicle, the driver jumped out a rear window and then onto the top of the car. Armed with a knife, the driver tried jumping onto the officer.

The officer then fired multiple shots at the driver, killing him instantly. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical examiners.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

No identities have been released.

