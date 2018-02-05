GA Tech student robbed at gunpoint

Police say another Georgia Tech student is the latest victim of a street side robbery that took place late Sunday night.

The robbery occurred on the 1000 block of Snyder Street NW.

The student told police he had been visiting a friend in the area.

As he walked north on Snyder Street, he says a gray four-door vehicle stopped behind him.

Two black males wearing black hoodies, one with a mask on, exited the vehicle while a third male remained in the car.

The masked suspect produced a gray hand gun and pointed it at the student while stating “give me your bag.”

The student handed over his bag as the suspects began to check his pockets.

He says the bag contained a black Predator laptop and a black P8 Lite cellphone.

