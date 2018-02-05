BBB: Don't be taken by this Paypal scam - CBS46 News

BBB: Don't be taken by this Paypal scam

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

If you use Craigslist or a similar site to sell items, you'll want to delete the text responses where someone offers to pay via PayPal, and will add extra money to pay a shipper.

Better Call Harry explains the scam in this Better Business Bureau report.

