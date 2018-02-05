Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in DeKalb Co.

The suspect involved in an hours long SWAT standoff in Decatur is now in police custody.

Officers responded to an armed person call at 8:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Appleton Court. The male suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle when he was confronted by a resident, according the authorities.

The suspect produced a weapon and walked into the residence. A 33-year-old and 73-year-old male were able to escape as the suspect became distracted by police arriving at the scene.

The suspect who was arrested is a juvenile and his name is not being released at this time. He is being charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. More charges may come. No shots were fired.

