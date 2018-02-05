Lone gunman barricaded in home, SWAT on the scene in Gwinnett Co.

The male suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle when he was confronted by a resident, according the authorities.More >
SWAT units are at a home on Laurel View Drive in unincorporated Snellville, where they say a man has barricaded himself in a home.More >
Two black males wearing black hoodies, one with a mask on, exited the vehicle while a third male remained in the car.More >
One person is recovering after being shot on Auburn Avenue in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
Police say they're searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle in Atlanta early Sunday morning.More >
SWAT units are at a home on Laurel View Drive in unincorporated Snellville, where they say a man has barricaded himself in a home.More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home late Friday.More >
Authorities have released the photo of a man they say has robbed several pharmacies in unincorporated portions of Gwinnett County and Lilburn.More >
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
A high school student has been searching for years, trying to find a kidney match for her sick grandfather. This past weekend, she got news she had long been waiting for -- a perfect match has finally been found.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
