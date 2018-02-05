Lone gunman barricaded in home, SWAT on the scene in Gwinnett Co.

SWAT units are at a home on Laurel View Drive in unincorporated Snellville, where they say a man has barricaded himself in a home.

“We are hoping for a peaceful resolution,” said a Gwinnett County Police Department spokesman.

Officers are in the process of negotiating with the gunman. He is believed to be alone.

The suspect's name and charges have not been released.

Stay with CBS46 as we continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.