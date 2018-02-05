Mother convicted of murder, 15 other charges after 2-year-old child given lethal dose of codeine

Erica White, the Austell woman accused of giving her 2-year-old child a lethal dose of codeine, was found guilty on all counts on Monday, including malice murder and felony murder.

An autopsy of her child revealed the child died from a lethal dose of codeine. White was found guilty of 16 charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, two counts of making a false statement, three counts of identity fraud, six counts of financial transaction card fraud, second-degree forgery and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The incident occurred in 2014 at the family’s home in Austell, 17 miles northwest of Downtown Atlanta.

