Second suspect arrested in alleged abduction, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy

A second suspect sought in the abduction and sexual assault of a Brookhaven 12-year-old boy was arrested on Monday.

Warrants were issued on Jan. 30 for 38-year-old Kelvin Armstrong for aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and first-degree cruelty to children.

Armstrong is accused of participating in the taking of a child at a Buford Highway apartment complex and sexually assaulting the child over a period of several hours. He was allegedly accompanied by 46-year-old Kevin Walker, who was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Brookhaven Police Dept.

Armstrong was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Brookhaven Criminal Investigation Division, after which he will be housed in the DeKalb County Jail.

