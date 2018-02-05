Federal prison bans visitors after Bulldog report on supervision

The federal prison in Atlanta has suspended visitor access until further notice, due to concerns over supervision.

The ban went into effect shortly after the CBS46 Bulldog first reported on an inmate who conducted a Facebook Live broadcast on a smuggled cell phone inside his jail cell. That broadcast went on for nearly an hour, without detection.

Sources inside the prison tell The Bulldog, the directive is directly related to that incident, and there is no word on when the visitor ban will be lifted.

