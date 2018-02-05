Dodge's Super Bowl ad sparks controversy

It isn't just the outcome of the game that has people talking. So do the commercials. One Super Bowl ad featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is sparking controversy.

Most of the people CBS46 spoke to Monday really liked the commercial. They thought it was fitting for Black History Month and they thought the ad was powerful.

Dodge Ram decided to use a sermon from Dr. King Jr. in their commercial.

"They are belittling him to use him as advertisement which I don't think its fair to his legacy," said one person.

CBS46 spoke to several people at the King Center who thought the commercial was spot on.

"I just got goose bumps," said one person.

Another visitor at the center said," Dramatic it as a really cool ad. I think American greatness is what I think of."

The King Center, the nonprofit dedicated to King's legacy, denied approving the use of king's words in the commercial, saying:

Neither the organization nor the Rev. Bernice King, is responsible for approving his "words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment or advertisement." it said that included the super bowl commercial.

Dodge did come out saying they worked with the estate of MLK Jr. to celebrate a speech he gave about the value of service.

