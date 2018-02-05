Health officials step up flu prevention efforts in Georgia

The influenza outbreak continues to worsen in our state. So far health officials have documented 37 flu-related deaths in our state. With those numbers expected to increase health officials in north Georgia are stepping up flu prevention efforts.

"We want to make sure that everyone out there is protected."

The North Georgia Health District says they've been hit extremely hard by the flu epidemic.

"We've had number schools that have had as little as ten to twenty to hundreds plus so we've had quite a bit of flu activity in our district."

In an effort to stop the outbreak the agency is stepping up prevention measures to insure thing don't go from bad to worst.

"We want to make sure that everyone out there is protected. That's why we have opened it up for this no cost fly vaccine that we are working one.

Officials say anyone who hasn't received the flu shot yet can do so for free at public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmore Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties. News that's comes a little late for some north Georgia residents

"I had the flu like symptoms for two weeks of coughing congestion the congestion sore ribs sinus.. d if it's were free I would have probably taken the flu shot."

But while some say they will now take advantage of the no cost flu shot. There are others who say free or not they wont be getting a flu shot this year."

