Thieves target car dealership in southwest Atlanta

Several cars were stolen from a car dealership in southwest Atlanta and the incident was all caught on surveillance.

Authorities say the thieves made off with the cars in a matter of minutes.

Two people smashed a window to get the keys and the owner thinks there were several others out here waiting to take off in the cars.

"They got in, ramshacked, got the keys and started pulling cars out in less than five minutes."

Surveillance video from Team Auto Sales at Greenbriar Parkway and Campbellton Road shows two armed criminals break a window and get to work looking for the keys to the pre-owned cars in the lot.

The business owner Eric Mills thinks there were as many as eight people outside waiting to jump into the drivers seats. He says the thieves got to eight cars including one that was left abandoned on the lot. And another caused an accident.

"We haven't found any vehicle that has not been wrecked."

Later in the day we were there when officers processed two others that were found. Mills had a tracker in one he found at a townhouse complex.

"More than likely it was younger individuals who didn't have driving skills."

Mills says he's looking at 70-75 thousand dollars in lost inventory.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Atlanta Police.

