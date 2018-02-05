Thieves target car dealership in southwest Atlanta

State lawmakers are considering a bill to address the issue of distracted driving.More >
State lawmakers are considering a bill to address the issue of distracted driving.More >
Several cars were stolen from a car dealership in southwest Atlanta and the incident was all caught on surveillance.More >
Several cars were stolen from a car dealership in southwest Atlanta and the incident was all caught on surveillance.More >
It isn't just the outcome of the game that has people talking. So do the commercials. One Super Bowl ad featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is sparking controversy.More >
It isn't just the outcome of the game that has people talking. So do the commercials. One Super Bowl ad featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is sparking controversy.More >
Now that the big game in Minneapolis is over, Atlanta is on the clock as the host of Super Bowl LIII, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.More >
Now that the big game in Minneapolis is over, Atlanta is on the clock as the host of Super Bowl LIII, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.More >
Police are investigating a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl and injured her brother.More >
Police are investigating a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl and injured her brother.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
A high school student has been searching for years, trying to find a kidney match for her sick grandfather. This past weekend, she got news she had long been waiting for -- a perfect match has finally been found.More >
A high school student has been searching for years, trying to find a kidney match for her sick grandfather. This past weekend, she got news she had long been waiting for -- a perfect match has finally been found.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >