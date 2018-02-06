One in custody, two others sought after police chase down Georgia 400

One man is in custody and police are searching for two more following a chase along Georgia 400 in Forsyth County.

The chase began late Monday night near SR 141 or Peachtree Parkway.

Police tell CBS46 News that officers were pursuing the robbery suspects. The sheriff's department deployed stop spikes to help bring the suspect's vehicle under control.

One man was quickly taken into custody while two others got away.

No suspect description has been given.

