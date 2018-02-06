Duluth Police warn of scam targeting personal information

Police in Duluth are advising residents to be careful of a scam that's making its way through metro Atlanta, targeting people's personal information.

The department says when a resident receives a call, the caller identification number looks to be from Duluth Police. But they warn it's all a cheap trick to scam you out of money.

According to police, the caller identifies him or herself as an IRS agent or a DEA agent. The two names frequently used by the scammer are Agent Craig Willis or Investigator Tiana Tyson.

The scammers are asking for personal information, like your date of birth, social security number or even your banking information. They're threatening to throw you in jail if they don't get paid.

Keep in mind federal agencies like the IRS or DEA will never ask you for money over the phone. Duluth Police also says they won't ask for money over the phone either.

If you receive a similar phone call, please call police.

