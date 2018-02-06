Duluth Police warn of scam targeting personal information

What police thought was a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel was actually an elaborate attempt to rob a man.More >
Police in Duluth are advising residents to be careful of a scam that's making its way through metro Atlanta, targeting people's personal information.More >
SWAT units were at a home in unincorporated Snellville, where they say a man has fatally shot himself following a standoff with officers.More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home late Friday.More >
Authorities have released the photo of a man they say has robbed several pharmacies in unincorporated portions of Gwinnett County and Lilburn.More >
Erica White, the Austell woman accused of giving her 2-year-old child a lethal dose of codeine, was found guilty on all counts on Monday, including malice murder and felony murder.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.More >
