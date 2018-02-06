Habersham County woman missing since January 28

Police are searching for a Habersham County woman who hasn't been seen since January 28.

The family of 27 year-old Megan Elise Seay reported her missing on February 2.

Her family says Seay usually checks in with them and it is very unusual for her to be missing for long periods of time.

She is described as a white female standing about 5'2" tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Habersham County Sheriff's Office at 706-778-3911.

