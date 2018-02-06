Three roommates stabbed at Dunwoody apartment complex

One person was seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries after all three were stabbed at an apartment complex in Dunwoody early Tuesday morning.

The stabbings occurred inside an apartment at the Dunwoody Village apartments on Dunwoody Crossing.

Police say an argument led to the stabbings. One of the victims sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries. The other two were treated at the scene.

One person is in custody.

