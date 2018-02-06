Three roommates stabbed at Dunwoody apartment complex

One person was seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries after all three were stabbed at an apartment complex in Dunwoody early Tuesday morning.More >
Several cars were stolen from a car dealership in southwest Atlanta and the incident was caught on surveillance.More >
It isn't just the outcome of the game that has people talking. So do the commercials. One Super Bowl ad featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is sparking controversy.More >
State lawmakers are considering a bill to address the issue of distracted driving.More >
Now that the big game in Minneapolis is over, Atlanta is on the clock as the host of Super Bowl LIII, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.More >
Erica White, the Austell woman accused of giving her 2-year-old child a lethal dose of codeine, was found guilty on all counts on Monday, including malice murder and felony murder.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
