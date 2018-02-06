Former Henry County educator accused of sex crimes against child

A former music teacher in the Henry County school district is jailed and facing several charges involving sex crimes against a child.

Ryan Harvey, 24, was arrested on Sunday after officials at the school received a tip. According to his Facebook page, Harvey was an orchestra teacher at Woodland High School in Stockbridge.

He's facing charges of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against a child under 16 and solicitation of sodomy from someone under 18 years-old. He's also facing several other charges .

Harvey resigned his position at the school as officials were in the course of the investigation.

He was not issued bond in the case.

