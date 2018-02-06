Arrest made in murder of Newton County mother

An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a Newton County mother in August of 2017.

Deputies found the body of 27-year-old Kelly Marshall on August 12, 2017 in an area near the 200 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Oxford.

She was the mother of two young children.

On Monday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that James Hill was arrested and charged. He's facing charges of murder and concealing the death of another.

No word on when he is expected to appear in court.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.