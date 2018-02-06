Consumer Report: Bed-In-A-Box mattresses

Bed-in-a-box mattresses are becoming more and more popular, with sales nearly quadrupled since 2015.

But how do they stack up against other mattresses? Better Call Harry has this consumer report.

Take it from a guy who spent several thousand dollars on a top of the line memory foam mattress, you don’t have to spend that kind of money. You can get a good mattress for under a grand and have it delivered to your door.

If you’ve ever been mattress shopping, you know how frustrating it can be. Different brands often sell different beds in different stores.

Maybe that’s part of the appeal of the bed-in-a-box. Usually a compressed foam mattress, rolled or folded into a package or box and delivered to your doorstep. You can order online with no sales pressure, and your bed comes in about a week.

And if you do want to try before you buy, some popular manufacturers have teamed up with retail stores so you can go in and try them out. For example, Leesa mattresses can be found at West Elm and Casper mattresses at certain Targets.

Be aware the mattresses can weigh anywhere from 60 to 140 pounds, so when you open it up, place the bundle right on the base first, then simply unwrap it. Most lack handles on the sides and can be pretty unwieldy once opened.

So what are they like to sleep on? To find out, Consumer Reports has run 41 beds-in-a-box through its rigorous tests checking wear, support for different body types, firmness and bounciness and pressure points.

"Many of these foam mattresses perform really well and hold top spots in our ratings, which include traditional mattresses," said Consumer Reports mattress expert Chris Regan.

Both the Casper and the the Lull mattresses are Consumer Reports Best Buys. But if you find you and your mattress aren't a love-match, most bed-in-a-box makers offer friendly return policies, some over 100 days, including finding a place to donate the mattress near you.

And no, you don't have to smash it back in that box.

Policies may differ if the mattress is purchased from a third-party retailer, such as Amazon, so check before you buy, and don't lose any sleep over it.

Many bed-in-a-box firms offer discounts around the same holidays that traditional retailers do, such as President’s Day. Here’s my advice, before you make your purchase see if you can find a place where you can test it out. Go to the store and take a nap.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.